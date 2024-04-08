A dedicated crowd of fans gathered outside Allu Arjun's residence in Hyderabad on April 8 to celebrate his 42nd birthday. This tradition of meeting fans on special occasions has become a hallmark of the Mega and Allu families. True to form, Arjun emerged from his home shortly after midnight to greet his enthusiastic supporters. The Pushpa 2 star expressed his gratitude for their unwavering love and well wishes. Have a look. Allu Arjun Birthday: 5 Best Commercials Featuring Tollywood’s Stylish Star That Thrilled Fans (Watch Videos).

Allu Arjun Meets Fans Outside His Residence

