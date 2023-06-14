Allu Sneha Reddy took to Instagram to wish parents-to-be Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela on the occasion of their 11th wedding anniversary today. The pic featuring the two power couples Tollywood, Allu Arjun–Allu Sneha Reddy and Ram Charan–Upasana Kamineni Konidela, is indeed frame-worthy. This was clicked at Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement ceremony. Sneha wished them ‘Happy Anniversary’ with this lovely picture post on social media. Ram Charan- Upasana Konidela 11th Wedding Anniversary: Chiranjeevi Shares Sweet Note to Wish the Power Couple!

Ram Charan–Upasana Kamineni Konidela & Allu Arjun–Allu Sneha Reddy

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@allusnehareddy)

