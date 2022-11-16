Anjali Menon is a popular Malayalam filmmaker who has helmed movies such as Manjadikuru, Bangalore Days, Koode among others. The director of the upcoming film titled Wonder Women has voiced her opinion on film critics and how a reviewer must learn filmmaking before analysing a movie. During an interview, she emphasised how a film critic should have the knowledge of filmmaking process, including the technical aspects. Earlier, superstar Mohanlal and director Rosshan Andrrews too had lashed out at film critics for speaking ill of movies and writing unnecessary content without having any idea about it. Wonder Women Trailer: Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Padmapriya-Starrer Promises Heartwarming Tale of Pregnant Women Bonding at a Pre-Natal Class (Watch Video).

Anjali Menon’s Stand On Film Critics

Nobody Wants To criticize Her ? Oh Sorry, a Lady New Gen Film Maker 😪#AnjaliMenon pic.twitter.com/Ig479u8jZJ — unni (@unnirajendran_) November 16, 2022

