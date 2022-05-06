Ante Sundaraniki makers are all set to release the film’s second track titled “Entha Chithram”. It is going to be a romantic number picturised on the film’s lead pair, Nani and Nazriya Fahadh. While sharing the poster featuring Nani and Nazriya, the makers captioned it as, ‘Our next single #EnthaChithram from #AnteSundaraniki will dazzle your ears and leave you “in love”’. This song will be released on May 9. Ante Sundaraniki Teaser: Nani, Nazriya Fahadh’s Romantic Comedy Revolves Around Interfaith Marriage, Film to Release on June 10 (Watch Video).

Check Out The Poster Of The Song Entha Chithram Below:

