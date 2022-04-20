Nani plays a Brahmin boy in Ante Sundaraniki and the makers have just dropped the official teaser of the film. Ir showcases the blossoming chemistry of Sundar (Nani) and Leela Thomas (Nazriya Nazim) as two lovers from a different religions. Written and helmed by Vivek Athreya, Ante Sundaraniki is slated for June 10 release date.

Ante Sundaraniki Teaser

