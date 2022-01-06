Legendary music composer-singer-songwriter AR Rahman celebrates his 55th birthday on January 6. Nicked as the Mozart of Madras, he has been honoured with prestigious awards over the years for his works. He is mainly known for his works in Hindi and Tamil films. AR Rahman holds six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award and many other awards too. On the occasion of the music maestro’s birthday, composers Thaman S and D Imman have extended birthday wishes to him on Twitter and their note is a must see.

Thaman S’ Birthday Note For AR Rahman

Wishing The Genius The Legend @arrahman Sir a Very Happy Birthday 🥁#HBDARRahman 🎧 Wishing U Great Health & Prosperity ✨ Be this Inspiring to Us as always Ur dear sir god bless ♥️ pic.twitter.com/FdsmeG8vrQ — thaman S (@MusicThaman) January 6, 2022

D Imman’s Birthday Message For AR Rahman

Hearty birthday wishes AR Rahman sir!❤️ pic.twitter.com/u4waRcVSYk — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) January 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)