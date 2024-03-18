Actress Arundhathi Nair, known for working in Malayalam and Tamil films, had a serious bike accident in Kovalam, Kerala, on March 14. She's in critical condition in a Trivandrum hospital, on a ventilator. Her family hopes for her speedy recovery. Arathy Nair, her sister, confirmed the accident, mentioning head injuries. Confirming Tamil Nadu's news reports, Arathy stated that Arundhathi's condition is critical, and she is fighting for her life. The accident happened on the Kovalam bypass with Arundhathi and her brother, leaving her critically injured. Malayalam Actress Lakshmika Sajeevan Dies Due To Heart Attack at 24.

Arundhathi Nair's Sister Arathy's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram

Actress' Friend Recently Urged For Financial Support On Behalf Of Arundhathi's Family

View this post on Instagram

