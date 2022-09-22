Atlee Kumar's birthday passed on September 21 and he posted a picture with his two "pillars" Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Thalapathy. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Jawan which is being directed by Atlee and many fans are speculating Thalapathy will make a cameo in it as well. Atlee Kumar Birthday: 5 Lesser Known Facts of Tamil Cinema’s Ace Filmmaker You Should Know!

What more can I ask on my bday , the best bday ever wit my pillars. My dear @iamsrk sir & ennoda annae ennoda thalapathy @actorvijay ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/sUdmMrk0hw — atlee (@Atlee_dir) September 22, 2022

