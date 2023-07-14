The newly released film Baby, starring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin in the leading roles, is winning hearts. From the performances to the gripping narrative, Baby has clearly left the critics impressed. The synopsis of the film helmed by Sai Rajesh Neelam reads, “A love story between neighbours and childhood friends played and what happens to their relationship when they go to college and meets a new person.” Baby Trailer: Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Viraj Ashwin Shine In The Intense Emotional Love Story (Watch Video).

Times Of India – Anand Deverakonda and Viraj Ashwin pour their heart and souls into the roles. But this film wouldn’t be the same without Vaishnavi, who makes a stellar silver screen debut. And despite the flaws, Sai Rajesh excels at writing scenes that keep you engaged.

The Indian Express – Anand Deverakonda surprises us with his wonderful performance as the suffering lover. Viraj Ashwin leaves a mark with his performance. This film is sure to be mentioned in the list of cult classics like 7/G Brindavan Colony, Premiste, RX 100 and Arjun Reddy.

Mirchi9 – Baby has its heart in the right place and honesty scores there. The length is a primary issue as it tires one down, but the performances and emotional end of the movie offer a moving experience making it a decent one-time watch.

Watch The Trailer Of Baby Movie Below:

