Baby is an upcoming Telugu romantic movie written and directed by Sai Rajesh, renowned for producing the National Award-winning film Color Photo. Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin lead the cast. The film, produced by SKN through Mass Movie Makers, is set to release on July 14. Today, the makers released the trailer, offering a glimpse into a young boy's first love and a nostalgic journey. Anand Deverakonda shines as a lovestruck schoolboy, sharing beautiful moments with Vaishnavi. The melodious music and impactful dialogues express the pain, love, and friendship depicted in the film. NP42: Title Announcement of Nivin Pauly's Next to Be Unveiled on July 8 at THIS Time (Watch BTS Video).

Check Out The Trailer Here:

