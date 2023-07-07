Here's an official update on Nivin Pauly's upcoming film, which is tentatively called NP42. The makers today dropped a BTS video from the movie's set which is packed with action and thrill. Along with it, they also announced that title announcement of NP42 will be unveiled on July 8 at 7 PM IST. The yet-to-be titled flick is helmed by Haneef Adeni. Nivin Pauly to Star in Jude Anthany Joseph’s Next; 2018 Director Plans to Cast Vijay Sethupathi Also in the Same (Watch Video).

NP42 Title Announcement Date & Time:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)