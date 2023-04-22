The official trailer of Bandra released and it is going to be massive. The trailer looks interesting and it deals with more than the story a hero and heroine but more. It talks about a law breakers and his story in Bandra. The film starring Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia is scheduled to be released in 2023. Apart from Dileep and Tamannaah, Dino Morea, Lena, Rajveer Ankur Singh, Dara Singh Khurana, Amit Tiwariwill play key roles in the film. Bandra: Tamannaah Bhatia’s First Look From Her Malayalam Film Starring Dileep Unveiled on Her Birthday (View Poster).

Check Out The Trailer Here:

