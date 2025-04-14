Veteran Kannada actor Janardhan, who was known by his stage name Bank Janardhan, died at the age of 77. The Sandalwood actor breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday (April 13) night. As per reports, the veteran actor had been suffering from age-related complications for a while now and was admitted to the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru after his health deteriorated, where he breathed his last. Bank Janardhan was most popular for his comic roles and had featured in more than 500 films. The actor suffered a heart attack in 023, and ever since, he was reportedly kept unwell. Bank Janardhan was featured in several popular films, including Thale Nan Maga (1992), Belliyappa Bangarappa (1992) and Ganesha Subramanya (1992), among others. Nicky Katt Dies: 'Dazed and Confused’, ‘The Limey’, and ‘Boston Public’ Actor Passes Away at 54.

Veteran Kannada Actor Bank Janardhan No More

Veteran comedy actor 'Bank' Janardhan passed away earlier today at the age of 75. Appearing in over 500 films, he left a mark with memorable performances in movies such as 'Tharle Nan Maga', 'Ganesha Subramanya', and 'Shh!'. He was honoured with the Rajyotsava Award in 2023. pic.twitter.com/gYI1b4rDm1 — S Shyam Prasad's Movie Page (@SSP_Film_Review) April 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)