Bheemla Nayak is all set to be premiered on Aha and Disney+ Hotstar on March 24. The Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati starrer is a remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The makers have announced that the Telugu remake will stream tonight from 12am.

Bheemla Nayak on Aha and Disney+ Hotstar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)