The highly awaited teaser of the film Bholaa Shankar has been released, leaving fans in awe of the megastar Chiranjeevi's electrifying performance. This action-packed and larger-than-life spectacle is directed by Meher Ramesh and produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments, promises to be a treat for moviegoers. Alongside Chiranjeevi, the movie features Tammannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh, adding to the star power. The movie is all set hit the theatres on 11 August, 2023. Bhola Shankar: Chiranjeevi Goes Bald for His Next Co-Starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh (View Pic).