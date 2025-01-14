Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep is one of the most versatile actors in our country. The Sandalwood hero made his acting debut with the TV series Premada Kadambari. He later features in a number of hit films, including Eega (2012), Hebbuli (2017), Kotigobba 2 (2016), Pailwaan (2019) and Vikrant Rona (2022), among others. Over a 28-year career, the Sandalwood star has featured in 45 films and continues to showcase his versatility on the big screen. In a recent interview, the Bigg Boss Kannada host hinted at his retirement plans, leaving fans concerned. ‘When Effort Isn’t Acknowledged’: Kichcha Sudeep Reveals the Real Reason for Quitting ‘Bigg Boss Kannada’ Hosting Duty.

Kiccha Sudeep on Retirement

During a recent podcast with Raghavendra Chitravani, Kiccha Sudeep opened up about his thoughts on retirement. Discussing his future, the Kannada superstar said, "I will never get tired, but I may retire. Every hero becomes a bore in the end. Each one has a shelf life as a leading man. Actors like me are not suited to play character roles like an older or younger brother, uncle, etc., and I wouldn't want to do it also. As a hero, I've never made anyone wait on my ser; tomorrow, if I were to do a supporting role, I would not want to wait for someone else. By the time one is ready to bid adieu, it is imperative to find something else to do in life."

Kiccha Sudeep’s Instagram Post

The actor, who recently made a comeback with the film Max, has previously said that he looks at himself as a lead actor for another couple of years. "In the next 18 months, I can do two more films. When the question is how many more films I want to see myself as a hero, I see myself maybe doing a handful, and within that, there are certain things that I wish to do as an actor, like exploring different genres," he said.

Kiccha added that he is currently in a phase of his life where he wishes to redefine himself as an actor, which is the sole reason he ends up rejecting many films. Speaking about it, Sudeep said, "The one that I end up rejecting are not bad; its about what I want to do at this point of time." ‘Max’ Review: Kichcha Sudeep’s Kannada Action-Thriller Receives Positive Feedback From Critics.

Kiccha Sudeep also said that he doesn't wish to distance himself entirely from cinema and will lean towards direction or production more in the near future. For the unversed, Kiccha Sudeep, who made his theatrical debut in 1997 with Thayavva in 1997, made his directorial debut with My Autograph in 2006, which became a huge hit. He also helmed other Kannada films like Ee Shatamaanada Veera Madakari (2009), Kempe Gowda (2011) and Just Maath Maathalli (2010), among others.

