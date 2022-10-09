Bigg Boss Tamil 6 will see amazing contestants! The fabulous four who have joined other housemates include VJ Kathirravan, actress Queency Stanley, actress-director Nivaa and social media star Dhanalakshmi. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Premiere: Comedian Amudhavanan and VJ Maheswari Chanakyan Enter the Controversial Show!

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Contestant VJ Kathirravan

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Contestant Queency Stanley

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Contestant Nivaa

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Contestant Dhanalakshmi

