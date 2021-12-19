VJ Sunny aka Sunny won the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. The season finale took place on Sunday (December 19). The Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted reality show was started on September 5, 2021. TV actor Sunny took home the trophy including cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Meanwhile, Shanmukh Jaswanth was named as the runner up of the season. Many many congratulations to Sunny!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)