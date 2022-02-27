The makers of Bigg Boss Ultimate have released a new promo video of the show’s new host, actor Silambarasan TR aka Simbu. He has replaced veteran actor Kamal Haasan for the OTT version of the Tamil reality show. Fans are thrilled to watch Simbu taking over as the show’s host.
Bigg Boss Ultimate New Promo
#BBUltimate இல்லத்தில் இன்று..
▶️ 6:30 pm onwards..#Day28 #Promo1 #NowStreaming only on #disneyplushotstar pic.twitter.com/Sg66JwyiLt
— Disney+ Hotstar Tamil (@disneyplusHSTam) February 27, 2022
Fans' Excitement
#Maanaadu Style and Pose 🔥
Your Time Start's Now ❤️#STRtheHostOfBBUltimate #SilambarasanTR pic.twitter.com/tQBIuIZMDJ
— ATMAN FC (@AtmanSTR10) February 27, 2022
Ohh YES!
My Man is ready ...💃💃❤️😍#SilambarasanTR #BBUltimateTamil pic.twitter.com/PkKiN0Wyr5
— ✨Cindy💞✨ (@self_love_girl) February 27, 2022
Fans Can't Keep Calm
Look At my Baby🙈🙈❤️ User dead yall 🙌 #SilambarasanTR #Silambarasan pic.twitter.com/850i7VoEbr
— CWCaddicts (@CaddictsCw) February 27, 2022
#STRtheHostOfBBUltimate
Wow Look So Awesome 😍@SilambarasanTR_ #SilambarasanTR pic.twitter.com/DkvmhJzZRp
— 𝕱𝖆𝖓 𝕺𝖋 STR (@Fanofstr01) February 27, 2022
