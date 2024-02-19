Mammootty’s recent release, Bramayugam, is garnering a positive response from both critics and audiences alike. The horror thriller has crossed the Rs 10 crore mark in Kerala, reportedly minting Rs 11.85 crore in four days at the ticket window. Released on February 15, Bramayugam is performing exceptionally well at the Kerala box office. Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the film also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan R Achari. The movie is said to be inspired by stories from Aithihyamala and a character named Kunchamon Potti. Bramayugam Box Office Collection Day 3: Mammootty’s Fantasy Horror Thriller Inches Closer to Rs 10 Crore Mark in Kerala – Reports.

Bramayugam Crosses 10 Crore Mark In Kerala:

