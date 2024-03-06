Bramayugam released in theatres on February 15. The Mammootty-starrer screened in black-and-white format is a fantasy horror thriller that opened to positive response from the audience. But those who missed to watch this Rahul Sadasivan directed film can now watch it online. Yes, Bramayugam will soon be streaming on SonyLIV. The OTT platform confirmed that the Malayalam film will start streaming from March 15. Bramayugam Movie Review: Mammootty Terrifies With Sinister Brilliance in Rahul Sadasivan's Spellbinding Horror-Fantasy.

Bramayugam On SonyLIV

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)