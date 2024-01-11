Mammootty, known for surprising audiences with his diverse roles, continues this trend in the new year. His latest film Bramayugam unveils an eerie and illusionary era, as depicted in the recently released teaser. The scenes are chilling, hinting at a horror thriller shot entirely in black and white. Alongside Mammootty, the film features Arjun Ashokan, Siddharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz and others. Reports suggest Mammootty's character is a sorcerer residing with dragons, with the dialogue crafted by the renowned writer TD Ramakrishnan. Bramayugam: Malayalam Teaser for Mammootty’s Upcoming Horror-Thriller To Release on This Date! (View Post).

Watch Bramayugam Teaser

