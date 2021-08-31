Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial Bro Daddy is currently being filmed in Hyderabad. On Tuesday (August 31), Prithviraj took to Twitter and shared a picture from the sets of the film where his mother Mallika Sukumaran and Mohanlal can be seen. Have a look.

Check Out Prithviraj Sukumaran's Tweet Below:

When you get to direct an all time great actor and the greatest ever mom in the same frame! ❤️❤️❤️ @Mohanlal #Amma #BroDaddy pic.twitter.com/yIMcYNCCph — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) August 31, 2021

