Anupama Parameswaran’s upcoming film Butterfly is a rollercoaster ride of emotions. The makers have released the film’s teaser and it promises to be a nail-biting thriller. Anupama is seen as a working lady who ends up in a chaotic situation after two school going children go missing. The Ghanta Satish Babu directorial also stars Nihal Kodhaty and Bhumika Chawla.

Watch The Teaser Of Butterfly Movie Below:

