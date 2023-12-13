Actor Dhanush teased fans with a captivating still from Arun Matheswaran's movie, Captain Miller, hinting at an imminent trailer release. The shared image portrays Dhanush lying atop a bullet, exuding a striking demeanor. The much-anticipated film is slated to grace theaters in 2024, featuring a stellar ensemble including Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken, and Edward Sonnenblick. With this intriguing glimpse, anticipation surges for the trailer, promising an action-packed cinematic treat with an ensemble cast set to enthrall audiences. Captain Miller: Teaser of Dhanush and Priyanka Mohan’s Upcoming Film to Drop on This DATE! (View Post).

See New Stills Of Dhanush From Captain Miller Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

