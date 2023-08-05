After dropping the first look poster, the makers of Chandramukhi 2 also shared glimpse of the first single from the movie and it looks mesmerising. Titled "Swagathaanjali", the little sneak-peek into the track sees Kangana Ranaut as dancer with expressive eyes and ethereal beauty. The melody is composed by MM Keeravaani and is sung by Sreenidhi Tirumala. The full song is said to be released soon. Chandramukhi 2 stars Raghava Lawrence as the male lead. Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut As Chandramukhi Looks Stunning in This First Look Poster From the Upcoming Film Co-Starring Raghava Lawrence (View Pic).

Chandramukhi 2 First Single:

Welcoming the eternal beauty ✨ with flowers 🌸 SWAGATHAANJALI to Chandramukhi 💃🏻✨ Every move, every glance 🫴🏻👀 that teases us with the sweetness 🍯 of her flowery melody! 🌺 The 1st single from #Chandramukhi2 🗝️ releasing very soon! 😇✨ A @mmkeeravaani musical 🎻✨ ✍🏻🎶… pic.twitter.com/vcVHpP32np — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) August 5, 2023

