Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Chandramukhi from the upcoming Tamil film Chandramukhi 2 has been unveiled and she looks stunning. Her character is dressed up in embroidered green saree and embellished blouse and her look is completed with subtle makeup, traditional jewels and gorgeous hairdo. While sharing Kangana’s look, the makers captioned the post as, “Presenting the enviable, commanding & gorgeous 1st look of #KanganaRanaut as Chandramukhi from #Chandramukhi2”. Chandramukhi 2: Raghava Lawrence As Vettaiyan Raja Oozes Swag in This First Look Poster (View Pic).

Kangana Ranaut In Chandramukhi 2

The beauty ✨ & the pose 😌 that effortlessly steals our attention! 🤩 Presenting the enviable, commanding & gorgeous 1st look of #KanganaRanaut as Chandramukhi 👑💃 from #Chandramukhi2 🗝️ Releasing this GANESH CHATURTHI in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada! 🤗 🎬… pic.twitter.com/KZPMPd5PkB — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) August 5, 2023

