Chathur Mukham's official trailer is out. The Malayalam Techno-Horror movie is all set to release on April 8. It stars Manju Warrier, Sunny Wayne, Niranjana Anoop, Srikanth Murali, Rony David, Shaju Sreedhar and Navas Vallikkunnu in the lead roles. Produced by Jiss Toms and Justin Thomas. Directed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V.

Watch the Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)