The Score in a Nutshell
#CCL2023 | Chennai Vs Mumbai
Chennai Rhinos won by 10 Wickets.
Target 186 (20 Overs)
- Ramana 58*
- Vikranth 80*
Best Batsman - Ramana
Best Bowler - Ashok Selvan
Man of the Match - Vikranth pic.twitter.com/bEGMv7Gpcd
— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) February 18, 2023
Chennai Is Victorious
The strong and victorious @chennairhino team!!#A23 #ParleHappyHappy #Zeenetwork#zeecorp #a23rummy #chalosaathkhelein #letsplaytogether #CCL2023 #cricket #celebrity #cricketlovers #celebritycricketleague #cricketmania #cricketnews #cricketlive
#ccl pic.twitter.com/YmtXHZXclE
— CCL (@ccl) February 18, 2023
The Best Batsman
The Best Batsman Award goes to Ramana! Congratulations!
Ramana hit the fastest 50 in CCL’s history @chennairhino #A23 #ParleHappyHappy #Zeenetwork#zeecorp #a23rummy #chalosaathkhelein #letsplaytogether #CCL2023 #cricket #celebrity #cricketlovers #celebritycricketleague pic.twitter.com/fuEaqYhX8e
— CCL (@ccl) February 18, 2023
NEW RECORD ALERT: Ramana has scored the fastest 50 ever in CCL! 👏🏽👏🏽 @chennairhino #A23 #ParleHappyHappy #Zeenetwork#zeecorp #a23rummy #chalosaathkhelein #letsplaytogether #CCL2023 #cricket #celebrity #cricketlovers #celebritycricketleague #cricketmania #cricketnews #ccl pic.twitter.com/qZpMqWBmy7
— CCL (@ccl) February 18, 2023
