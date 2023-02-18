Vishnu Vishal's Chennai Rhinos beats Sohail Khan's Mumbai Heroes in match 2 of CCL 2023 and Ramana scores the fastest half-century in Celebrity Cricket League History and gets the best Batsmen award, while Ashok Selvan gets the best bowler award. Vikranth is the Man of the Match. Karnataka Bulldozers vs Bengal Tigers CCL 2023 Match Update: Kiccha Sudeepa's Team Wins By Eight Wickets, Skipper Pradeep is Man of the Match.

The Score in a Nutshell

#CCL2023 | Chennai Vs Mumbai Chennai Rhinos won by 10 Wickets. Target 186 (20 Overs) - Ramana 58* - Vikranth 80* Best Batsman - Ramana Best Bowler - Ashok Selvan Man of the Match - Vikranth pic.twitter.com/bEGMv7Gpcd — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) February 18, 2023

Chennai Is Victorious

The Best Batsman

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)