Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya is all set to be released in theatres on April 29. Ahead of the film’s grand theatrical release, the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has passed it with a U/A certificate. The makers shared the news with the caption ‘Witness the 'U'ltimate 'A'ction in cinemas from APRIL 29’.

Acharya With U/A Certificate

