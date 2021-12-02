Popular filmmaker Pa Ranjith has finally zeroed down the actor for his next. And no surprise there, as it's Chiyaan Vikram who has collaborated with the director for his next. Earlier, there were rumours of the two doing a movie together, but now it's official. This will be the actor's 61st flick. Also, nothing much has been revealed as of now and the other cast members of the film is said to be announced soon.

