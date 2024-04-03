Chiyaan Vikram is reportedly gearing up to collaborate with Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram, for his upcoming project, Chiyaan 63. Recent reports suggest that the cast and crew members of the film met Vikram in Chennai. A new picture of the filmmaker with the National Award-winning actor is now going viral on social media. Rajinikanth Attends Special Screening of Manjummel Boys in Chennai, Thalaiva Clicks Pics With the Team.

Chiyaan Vikram With Director Chidambaram

#Chiyaan63 - Manjummel Boys Director Chidambaram is said to be in talks to direct #ChiyaanVikram for his next project after #Chiyaan62 ..🔥 If this Materialises then it'll be Back to back Projects with Young Directors for Chiyaan..🤝 ©VP pic.twitter.com/APQ9IeWqDD — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) April 3, 2024

