RRR song “Naatu Naatu” has won again won big at the Critics Choice Awards 2023. The track featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, composed by MM Keeravani, has won the Critics Choice award for Best Song. Take a look at the film’s composer’s acceptance speech on winning big at the annual event. Critics Choice Awards 2023: RRR Wins Best Foreign Language Film, SS Rajamouli Poses for Shutterbugs With the Trophy (Watch Video).

Naatu Naatu Wins Best Song Award At Critics Choice Awards 2023

Naatu Naatu Again!! 🕺🕺❤️‍🔥 Extremely delighted to share that we won the #CriticsChoiceAwards for the BEST SONG💥💥 #RRRMovie Here’s @mmkeeravaani’s acceptance speech!! pic.twitter.com/d4qcxXkMf7 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 16, 2023

