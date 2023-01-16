SS Rajamouli's film RRR was named as the Best Foreign Language Film at the Critics' Choice Award here, and the filmmaker was seen posing with the honour at the ceremony. A video shared on the handle of the 28th Critics' Choice Awards showed Rajamouli posing for the shutterbugs with the trophy. Critics Choice Awards 2023 Winners List: From RRR Winning Best Foreign Language Film to Angela Bassett Bagging Best Supporting Actress for Black Panther-Wakanda Forever, Check Out All Winners Here!

"The handle Cheers on a well deserved win @RRRMovie," the caption read. In the clip, he is seen dressed in brown kurta paired with a khakee coloured pants with a red and grey muffler.

RRR Wins At Critics Choice Awards 2023

Cheers on a well deserved win @RRRMovie 🥂! pic.twitter.com/f3JGfEitjE — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023

RRR was contending against films such as All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina 1985, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Close and Decision to Leave. RRR Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ Becomes the First Ever Asian Track To Win a Golden Globe!

RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj. Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

