According to the latest report, the highly anticipated Telugu action-drama Devara: Part 1, featuring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, is expected to delay its release from April 5, 2024, to the second half of the same year. A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla that Koratala Siva's directorial is heavily reliant on VFX, leading to a prolonged post-production process. The source was quoted as saying, “The makers are clear to not compromise on the visuals as the stakes are high. NTR Jr. is also very cautious about next after RRR and wants to deliver a big cinematic experience. The makers are now looking to arrive in the second half of 2024.” Devara, a two-part film set against the backdrop of coastal lands, promises an abundance of action and drama, centring around the protagonist, Devaraju Deva, portrayed by Saif Ali Khan. Devara Part 1: Netflix Confirms Acquisition of OTT Rights for Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan’s Telugu Action-Thriller.

Devara Release Gets Postponed:

