Janhvi Kapoor would be making her Telugu debut in Devara co-starring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. The actress, who has wrapped up the Goa schedule of Koratala Siva directorial, has treated fans with her village belle look as Thangam. Dressed up in half-saree, Janhvi as Thangam is a beauty in this simple avatar from the upcoming Telugu film produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. Saif Ali Khan's First Look in Devara Revealed: Jr NTR Shares Actor's 'Bhaira' Character Poster on His Birthday (View Pic).

Janhvi Kapoor In Devara

Actress Wraps Up Goa Schedule

Janhvi Kapoor wraps up her Goa schedule for NTR Jr’s next #Devara shares an unseen picture as she misses the team and the set@tarak9999 @DevaraMovie#NtrJr #JanhviKapoor #DevaraPart1 pic.twitter.com/QSEkxHCQ9d — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 31, 2023

