It was in the beginning of this year when Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth had announced their separation as a couple. It left many shocked to know that the two have decided to end their marriage of 18 years. But as per latest reports, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have decided to call off their divorce and reconcile their marriage. Dhanush and Wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Announce Separation After 18 Years of Togetherness, Fans Left in Shock.

Dhanush - Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth To Call Off Divorce

DHANUSH-AISHWARYA TO SAVE THEIR MARRIAGE? Sources say, pan Indian star #Dhanush and Superstar #Rajinikanth's eldest daughter #Aishwarya have decided to call of their divorce and reconcile their marriage. @dharannniii reports pic.twitter.com/E03OPK2Osm — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) October 5, 2022

