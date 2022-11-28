Dhanush has teamed up with director Sekhar Kammula for the first time for a trilingual project. The untitled project went on floors today. The film will be shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. The film is produced under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. Vaathi/Sir Release Date: Dhanush's Next Helmed by Venky Atluri to Hit the Big Screens on February 17, 2023 (View Posters).

Dhanush And Sekhar Kammula’s Film’s Pooja Ceremony

The Remarkable Moment is here for the Path Breaking Combo🌟 Superstar @dhanushkraja Director @sekharkammula TRILINGUAL FILM Launched today on a Grand Note with a pooja ceremony🪔 FILMING BEGINS SOON ❤️‍🔥#NarayanaDasNarang @AsianSuniel @puskurrammohan @SVCLLP #AmigosCreations pic.twitter.com/NfokZrA6Br — Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (@SVCLLP) November 28, 2022

