The 67th National Film Awards took place on October 25 in New Delhi. It is the first time that Rajinikanth and Dhanush were awarded with such prestigious honours at the same event. Thalaivar was conferred with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Dhanush won the Best Actor Award for Asuran. The latter has shared a picture of his prestigious medal and captioned it as, ‘To my fans’.

Dhanush Shares Pic Of His Prestigious Medal

