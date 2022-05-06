Soubin Shahir is all set to entertain movie buffs with another intriguing character with the upcoming film Djinn. The makers have released the film’s trailer and Soubin’s character seems to be having multiple personality disorder. It gives glimpses of how his character’s behaviour changes at various circumstances. Shanthy Balachandran, Sharafudheen, Shine Tom Chacko will also be seen playing key roles in this upcoming Malayalam film.

Watch The Trailer Of Djinn Below:

