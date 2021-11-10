South star Sivakarthikeyan, whose latest release Doctor has been loved by audience and critics alike, has now dropped a surprise for fans. The actor shared the first look of his upcoming film Don on social media that also stars SJ Suryah, Priyanka, Samuthirakani, and Soori playing key roles. The first glimpse of Sivakarthikeyan as Don looks fun, colourful, and full of life.

Sivakarthikeyan's Don First Look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)