Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal, Aditi Rao Hydari are all set to serve their fans a perfect treat as 2021 comes to an end. The trio would be sharing screen space in choreographer-turned-director Brinda’s upcoming film that is being called DQ33. The makers are all set to release the first look on December 21 at 11am and we just can’t wait for it. While sharing the update, Brinda captioned her post as, “Something exciting before the year ends. Stay tuned! #DQ33 First look out on 21st December.”

