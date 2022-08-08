It is Fahadh Faasil’s birthday today and from friends to fans, all have been pouring heartfelt birthday wishes for him across social media platforms. Dulquer Salmaan too penned a sweet note for Shanu, as he fondly calls the actor, and wished him citing ‘May you scale greater heights and wishing you and nachu more travel and memories and everything you dream of.’ Fahadh Faasil Turns 40! Fans Praise FaFa’s Works and Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes on Twitter.

Dulquer Salmaan’s Birthday Post For Fahadh Faasil

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)