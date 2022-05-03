Nazriya Nazim has shared some loved-up pictures with hubby Fahadh Faasil on Instagram. Not just that, the actress even wished fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. She wished her followers on social media Eid Mubarak! Nazriya Nazim’s Photo With Hubby Fahadh Faasil Is Too Cute To Be Missed!

Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazriya Nazim Fahadh (@nazriyafahadh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)