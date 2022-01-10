Salute, starring Dulquer Salmaan as Sub-Inspector Aravind Karunakaran, was scheduled to be released in theatres on January 14. However, due to the ‘spike in COVID-19 and Omicron cases’, the makers have decided to postpone the release date of the film helmed by Rosshan Andrrews. Dulquer mentioned in his post, “We at Wayfarer films are bound to show social responsibility ahead of our personal interests.” He also said, “We request everyone to stay safe. We will be back. At the earliest.”

Release Date Of Dulquer Salmaan’s Salute Postponed

