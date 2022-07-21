Anushka Shetty had made her acting debut in 2005 and it has been 17 years of her journey in the world of cinema. Popularly known for her works in Telugu and Tamil films, Anushka’s debut film was Puri Jagannadh’s action heist titled Super. Fans of the actress are trending #17YearsOfAnushkaShetty on Twitter and celebrating her glorious journey. From sharing throwback pictures of her to popular scenes from her films and penning thoughtful notes, take a look at some of the tweets shared by Twitterati. Baahubali: The Beginning Clocks 7 Years: Dharma Productions Share Tribute Video For SS Rajamouli's Blockbuster.

A Phenomenal Actress

Congratulations @MsAnushkaShetty for completing 17 years in the industry 👏👏 . You are such a phenomenal actress , you can pulled off any role perfectly .pls do a movie soonest ❤️❤️ #AnushkaShetty #17YearsOfAnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/NKQcoU6BZT — Dhanam 🌹 (@dhanam_arjuner) July 21, 2022

Box Office Queen

Successful Actress

#17YearsOfAnushkaShetty #Anushka48 Congratulations sweety on completion of 17 yrs in film industry Many more to come 🥺❤️ Proud to be ur die hard fan 🤗 Love u 💞 pic.twitter.com/JWMoj3oJZ3 — 17YearsofAnushkaShetty 👑 (@Harshu_pranu) July 21, 2022

Lady Superstar

Sasha From Super

17 Years Ago Our Lady Superstar Was Introduced As SaSha From SUPER From Support Actress To Pan India Sensation Her Journey Is An Inspiration For Many Upcoming Actor's 👑💥 Thank You @purijagan Garu #17YearsOfAnushkaShetty #AnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/V4M4jJNre0 — Anushk Shetty TM (@AnushkaShettyTM) July 21, 2022

