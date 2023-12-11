Adivi Sesh's upcoming film, G2, has been generating heightened anticipation since the release of its first look, and it appears that the excitement is justified as the project kicks off its production. The action-packed spy thriller, featuring Banita Sandhu as the leading lady, has officially begun shooting in Hyderabad. Noteworthy is the film's international scale, evident right from the initial stages, promising a visually spectacular experience. Goodachari 2: Adivi Sesh's Swag as Agent Gopi Is Unmissable in G2 Pre Vision Video; Film's Shoot Kickstarts This Year.

View G2 Update Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)