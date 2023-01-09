As promised, Adivi Sesh has finally dropped an update about his upcoming film Goodachari 2 on January 9. The actor unveiled a super thrilling pre-vision announcement video of the film that sees him in quite a sassy avatar. The shooting of the flick commences in 2023. Check it out. Goodachari 2: Adivi Sesh Announces Sequel to the Action Spy Thriller; Promises To Treat Fans With ‘G2 Pre Vision’ Video on New Year 2023.

Watch Goodachari 2 Announcement Video:

