Star England cricketer Liam Livingstone got engaged with his long-term girlfriend Olivia Reid on October 5, 2025. Livingstone and Reid were in a relationship since 2023. Now they have tied knots and are set to walk on a new path together. Olivia Reid and Liam Livingstone officially confirmed their relationship in June 2023 via Instagram, ending rumours. Reid shared a post this time with pictures of her alongside Livingstone with the caption 'Last night we made it official'. She also revealed that they held an intimate ceremony with the closest people. She also mentioned that the main celebration of the wedding will take place next year. ILT20 2025–26: Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Rovman Powell, Sam Curran Return to International League T20 Season Four.

Liam Livingstone Gets Engaged

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia (@oliviareids)

