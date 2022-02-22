Varun Tej Konidela’s film Ghani has been postponed once again. The makers have released a statement citing that as Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak is also releasing on February 25, hence they have decided to delay the theatrical release of Kiran Korrapati’s directorial. The new release date of Ghani will be announced soon!

Update On Ghani

